Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia — FFCS 2020 teams, schedule, and format announced

With all the regional tournaments and qualifiers for the FFCS 2020 Asia over, Free Fire has announced the dates, format, and schedule for the event, starting from 22nd November.

The Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia will see teams from seven regions across Asia competing for a prize pool of 300,000 USD.

Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia schedule

The FFCS 2020 will happen online and is divided into two stages - Play-Ins, and the Grand Finals. Winners of all the regional championships have directly won a slot in the Grand Finals, while first and second runner-ups will have to go through the Play-ins to qualify for the same.

Critical X Elite will be part of the FFCS 2020 Asia

The regional qualifiers for Thailand, Pakistan, and Vietnam recently ended. Teams from those competitions joined the teams who had already qualified for the FFCS 2020 Asia.

Now, with all the teams known, they will try to gauge and outplay each other to win the ultimate Free Fire crown.

XTZ ESports will be part of the FFCS 2020 Asia

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 (FFIC 2020) concluded on 18th October, with Total Gaming Esports winning the tournament finals with 173 points and 90 kills.

The top three teams were slated to represent India at the FFCS 2020, and while Total Gaming will directly play in the Grand Finals, CRX Elite and XTZ Esports will go through the Play-Ins.

FFCS 2020: Asia — Format, schedule, and teams

Format

Play-Ins: 22nd November 2020

Twelve teams will compete for five spots in the Grand Finals. The top five teams will proceed to the Grand Finals.

The teams to qualify are:

Arena of Survival Winter 2020 (Vietnam): V-Gaming, Burst The Sky

Free Fire Pro league Thailand: King of Gamers Club (KOG), EXP Esports

Indonesia Masters: RRQ Hades, ONIC Olympus

Free Fire Tri-Nation Cup (Southeast Asia Region): Auto Knockout, Baby Argon

Free Fire India Championship Fall: CRX Elite, XTZ Esports

Free Fire Summer Cup Taiwan: Team LGDS

Pakistan Qualifier: Team TG

Grand Finals: 29th November 2020

Seven winners of the regional tournaments + top five teams from the Play-Ins will play in the Grand Finals. These 12 teams will compete for the ultimate prize pool of 300,000 USD.

The teams to qualify are: