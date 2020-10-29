Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia schedule, format and qualified teams so far

With most of the regional tournaments and qualifiers for the Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia over, Free Fire announced the dates, format and schedule for the tournament which is all set to start from 22nd November 2020. The tournament will see teams from seven regions across Asia competing for a prize-pool of 300,000 USD.

The tournament will happen online, and has been divided into two stages - Play-Ins, and the Grand Finals. Winners of all the regional championships will directly have a slot in the Grand Finals, while first and second runner-ups will have to go through the Play-ins to qualify for the Grand Finals.

The regional qualifiers for Thailand, Pakistan and Vietnam are due to happen next month. Teams from those competitions will also qualify for the Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia. With such a huge prize-pool at stake, all the teams are sure to give it their all to win the tournament, and put on an exciting show for the viewers.

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 concluded on 18th October, with Total Gaming Esports winning the tournament finals, with a total of 173 points and 90 kills. The top three teams will also get a chance to represent India in the Free Fire Asian Continental Series 2020. Total Gaming will directly play in the Continental Series Finals, while CRX Elite and Stalwart will have to go through the play-ins.

Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia Format and Schedule of the tournament:

Play-Ins: 22 nd November, 2020.

Twelve teams will compete for five spots in the Grand Finals.

Top 5 teams will procced to the Grand Finals.

Arena of Survival Winter 2020: 2nd and 3rd rank

Free Fire Pro league Thailand: 2nd and 3rd rank

Indonesia Masters: 2nd and 3rd rank

Free Fire Tri Nation Cup: 2nd and 3rd rank

Free Fire India Championship Fall: 2nd and 3rd rank

Free Fire Summer Cup Taiwan: 2nd rank

Pakistan Qualifier: 2nd rank

Grand Finals: 29th November, 2020

Seven winners of the regional tournaments + Top 5 teams from Play ins will play in

The Grand Finals.

12 teams will compete for the ultimate prize-pool of $300,000 USD.

Arena of Survival Winter 2020: 1st rank

Free Fire Pro League Thailand: 1st rank

Indonesia Masters: 1st rank

Free Fire Tri Nation Cup: 1st rank

Free Fire India Championship Fall: 1st rank

Free Fire Summer Cup Taiwan: 1st rank

Pakistan Qualifier: 1st rank

Qualified teams for the tournament till date:

For Grand Finals:

1. EVOS Esports ID (Indonesian Masters)

2. NOXSCAPE (Tri Nation Cup Southeast Asia Region)

3. Total Gaming E-Sports (Indian Championship)

4. 我家狗會喝水 (Summer Cup Taiwan Region)

For Play-ins:

1. RRQ Hades, Onic Olympus (Indonesian Masters)

2. Auto Knockout, Baby Argon (Tri Nation Cup Southeast Asia Region)

3. CRX Elite, Stalwart E-Sports (Indian Championship)

4. LCDS (Summer Cup Taiwan Region)