Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS): The world’s top teams will compete in the Grand Finals this weekend

The world’s top Free Fire teams will be in action this weekend at the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), Free Fire’s flagship international tournament for the year. Each of the tournament’s three series – the Americas, EMEA, and Asia will bring together their respective top 12 contenders as they battle for the title of the region’s strongest team.

The FFCS Grand Finals will take place on 28 November (Americas and EMEA) and 29 November (Asia), and will have a total prize pool of US$900,000, with each series having US$300,000 up for grabs.

The T.R.A.P. squad – composed of Free Fire’s most popular characters, Moco, Antonio, Miguel, and Kelly – will also make a return; they will be performing during the opening ceremony of the FFCS!

India will be represented in the Asia Series by Total Gaming Esports, who will be looking to replicate the consistency and teamwork that won them the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall title. Their ambitions will be buoyed by their massive fanbase – one they hope will give them the support and encouragement they need to clinch the Asia Series championship title.

Tournament schedule & livestreams

FFCS Final Broadcast Schedule

FFCS Final Schedule Asia

As with the Play-ins, fans will be able to catch all of the matches live on Free Fire channels, including BOOYAH! and YouTube. To cater to Free Fire’s global community, the streams will be accompanied by live commentary in 10 languages – Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, English, Hindi, Mandarin, Portugeuse, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese. The Asia Grand Finals will kick off on 29 November at 12:30 PM India Standard Time (+5:30).

Exclusive in-game FFCS events

Not to be left out, Survivors have also been enjoying plenty of in-game activities leading up to the Grand Finals since 20 November. This includes a revamped Free Fire lobby and the introduction of a host of exclusive FFCS-themed events and rewards, including the FFCS The Apprentice Bundle and Lightning Utopia. And with Peak Day coming up on either 28 November (Americas and EMEA) or 29 November (Asia), Survivors will get the chance to earn even more rewards and experience!

Competitive format

All three series will follow the same competitive format across both stages of the tournament. Teams will battle over 6 rounds, across 3 maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.

Visit the official FFCS website for all tournament information: www.ffesports.com/global/en

For the latest news on the FFCS, please follow Free Fire Esports India on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.