We're excited to learn that according to App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020, across both the iOS and Google Play stores.
It was reflected in App Annie's latest State of Mobile 2021 report. This is the second year in a row that Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, having also topped the ranking in 2019.
Free Fire 2020 highlights
This caps off a strong 2020 for Free Fire and gives us the motivation to do even more for the year ahead. To share some of the past year's highlights with you:
Free Fire achieved a new record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020. (Source: Sea Q3 2020 earnings)
- Free Fire content on YouTube saw over 72 billion views in 2020, the third most-watched game for the year. Free Fire was also the second most-watched live game in 2020. (Source: YouTube)
- Free Fire has over 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube. (Source: YouTube)
- We announced collaborations with some of the world's most popular stars and brands to engage players further, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), DJ KSHMR, and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.
- Free Fire’s flagship tournament of the year, the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), ended on a high note, with the Asia Series obtaining more than 2.5 million peak concurrent viewers (PCV), setting a new record for Free Fire esports. (Source: Esports Charts)
- The Hindi stream of the FFCS Asia Series Grand Finals obtained a staggering 47 million views on YouTube alone. (Source: YouTube)