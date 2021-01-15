We're excited to learn that according to App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020, across both the iOS and Google Play stores.

It was reflected in App Annie's latest State of Mobile 2021 report. This is the second year in a row that Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide, having also topped the ranking in 2019.

Free Fire 2020 highlights

This caps off a strong 2020 for Free Fire and gives us the motivation to do even more for the year ahead. To share some of the past year's highlights with you: