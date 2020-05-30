Free Fire: Entity Gaming releases Nawabzade after Free Fire hacking incident

Entity Gaming's Free Fire lineup Team Nawabzde Disbanded (Image Credits: United Gamers)

The substitute player of Entity Gaming's Free Fire line-up, Team Nawabzade, was caught hacking in the Free Fire Scrim Wars tournament.

The incident took place around two weeks ago. ETG•ASHWATMA was found guilty of hacking, an offence that was detected by Free Fire's in-game anti-cheat system.

As a result, the team was disqualified immediately from the tournament and ETG•ASHWATMA has been banned from playing the game for one year.

What was Free Fire team Entity Gaming's response in this regard?

Entity Gaming's Response on Hacking in Free Fire

Entity Gaming immediately cut off all ties with ETG•ASHWATMA after learning of the player's hacking offence. They released a statement in this regard that read:

Our Commitment to the community and game has always been to achieve our goals with sincere and honest hard work. ETG•ASHWATMA's actions do not reflect our values and we have cut all ties with him.

Entity Gaming further stated that they have released Team Nawabzade from their official lineup. Here is the official announcement made by Entity Gaming today in this regard:

As of 26th May, We have released Team Nawabzade from our official lineup. After the incident with the substitute, we have requested Garena to look into their activities.

The action taken by the esports tournament's organisers clearly reflects their zero tolerance policy for any unfair means used by players.

Entity Gaming hasn't announced their new Free Fire roster yet.

Garena, the developers of Free Fire, quickly responded to Sportskeeda when asked about the recent flurry of cheaters in their official tournaments:

Cheaters have no place in Free Fire. We apply a range of screening technologies to spot suspicious behaviour, and are constantly enhancing our ability to detect the most sophisticated cheaters. We will permanently ban anyone – amateur or pro – who is found to be cheating. Moreover, pro players who cheat will be expelled from our tournaments along with their entire team. We have zero tolerance for any activity that undermines the integrity and fairness of our game.

