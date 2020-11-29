Free Fire Continental Series Asia: EXP Esports crowned champions

The biggest Asian Free Fire tournament, the Free Fire Continental Series Asia: 2020, concluded today. The Thai team EXP Esports won the title by a single point and took home a massive prize of $80,000.

Twelve of the best teams from around the world participated in the event. Seven of these teams had qualified by winning their respective regional tournaments while the other five teams were selected from the overall leaderboards of the Free Fire Asia Continental Series: Play-Ins played earlier this month.

Free Fire Continental series: Asia Grand Finals Overall standings

EXP Esports, after a hard-fought day filled with action, won the title with 161 points and 41 kills. Finishing behind them at second place was King of Gamers Club (KOG) with 160 points and 40 kills who won a total of $50,000. Third place and the prize of $30,000 associated with it was won by RRQ Hades with 133 points and 26 kills.

The Finals included a total of 6 matches played on three different maps of Free- Fire. The day started with the first match being played on Map Bermuda. This match was claimed by V Gaming with 6 kills. Finishing behind them at second place was King of Gamers Club (KOG) with a total of 10 kills. The third spot in the match was claimed by Geek Fam with a single kill to their name.

The second and the third matches of the day played on the maps Purgatory and Kalahari were won by Evos Indonesia and RRQ Hades with both bagging a total of nine kills each.

These matches marked the halfway point in the tournament. EXP Esports was leading the overall leaderboards after these three matches with 23 kills and 78 points, while RRQ Hades and King of Gamers Club were sitting in the second and third spot.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day, played on the maps Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by EXP Esports and Team Heavy with a total of nine and eight kills to their name respectively.

Going into the final match King of Gamers sat pretty at the first spot with 146 points and 36 kills. They lead EXP Esports by 28 points at this juncture.

The sixth and final match of the Free Fire Continental series: Asia Grand Finals was played on the map Kalahari. This match saw RRQ Hades take the Booyah with a total of eight kills to their name.

EXP Esports who needed a strong finish in the last game to win the tournament did so and finished second with a total of eight kills. This match allowed them to narrowly win the title by 1 point. The third spot in the match was taken by Geek Fam.