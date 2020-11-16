Free Fire: GZ Army crowned Diwali All-Stars champions

GZ Army has won Free Fire India's Diwali All-Stars event. The action-packed show featured some of the topmost Free Fire teams, popular streamers, and 5 fan-favorite teams chosen via voting.

Free Fire Diwali All-Stars featured a unique format and a points system. The teams took part in 6 battle royales. The scoring system was similar to the Free Fire India Championships, but with a slight twist. If a team scored 3 Booyahs, then they'd be crowned the winner by default. If none of the teams scored 3 Booyahs, then the winner was to be decided on basis of total points scored in 6 rounds.

Free Fire Diwali Alli Stars Overall standings

Free fire

GZ Army was crowned the champion with the highest points overall. The team managed to get 2 wins by getting Booyahs in the 1st and the 5th match. GZ Army finished at the top with 60 kill points and 132 total points.

CRX Force placed second and demonstrated incredibly offense-focused gameplay. Although they fell short of first place by 13 points, they managed to grab the highest kill points. Without a single Booyah, they earned a total of 118 points through consistent performance.

Old Skool finished 3rd in the leaderboard with 38 kill points and 104 total points. Even though the team didn't grab a single Booyah, their consistent placements in end games secured the 3rd spot for them.

The other 2 teams in the top 5 were Survivors Team and Arrow Gaming. Both teams showed great consistency in kills and placement departments to earn 4th and 5th place respectively. Survivors Team had 103 points whereas Arrow Gaming had 99. Both the teams had 52 kill points.

Despite having 1 Booyah each, Team Lava, Royal Gurkha, Team Chaos, and Assassin Army couldn't get a place in the Top 5. Assassin Army, Team Chaos, Royal Gurkha, and Team Lava ended up at 6th, 9th, 10th, and 12th place with 96, 85, 68, and 57 points respectively.