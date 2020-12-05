Free Fire hacks: 1,392,024 accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

In the last two weeks, Free Fire has banned over 1.3 million accounts for using various cheats.

Mobile Gaming titles have enjoyed quite some success over the last year. With the ongoing pandemic forcing people to stay home for long periods of time, people have turned to games as a source of entertainment. The popularity of titles like Free Fire has grown worldwide and new players start playing the game every day.

However, with such a huge player-base, many cheat to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors by using third-party hacks. This not only ruins the game for those who play without hacks but also destroys the competitive integrity of the game. Developers are always coming up with new methods to deal with this issue.

To combat these cheaters and maintain fair play, the developers have been banning cheaters from the game. In the last two weeks, the developers have banned a total of 1,392,024 accounts for using various cheats. According to Free Fire, 45% of the cheaters were banned due to reports from fellow players.

Free Fire bans over 1.3 million cheaters

Following up on a previous Facebook post about bans, Free Fire developers explained the various methods used by the cheaters to gain an unfair advantage in the game. The most used cheats included Auto Aim and Teleporting with 41% and 40% being banned for using such cheats.

Additionally, Free Fire also punished 47,754 player accounts for intentionally teaming up with cheaters. The developers warned the players against teaming up with players who cheat or use applications that alter game files.

Free Fire also mentioned that they had tracked down some variants of the flying hack through various player reports and their in-game detection system. They also said that they were now working to eliminate all variants of the pesky hack method.

Advertisement

A break-up of the banned Free-Fire accounts:

⦁ Auto Aim -41%

⦁ Teleport -40%

⦁ Through Wall -13%

⦁ Antenna -1%

⦁ Other Hacks -5%

Free Fire also promised to release more updates regarding this matter next week. They hope to maintain the competitive integrity of the game for its dedicated player-base and ensure a fair experience.