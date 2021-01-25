Free Fire Hacks: Garena issues official anti-hack notice

Mobile gaming has been growing at a rapid pace for the past year and a half. Titles like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Call Of Duty Mobile have enjoyed tremendous success in revenue and downloads.

The most popular genre in mobile gaming is arguably the battle royale mode, which is enjoyed by all age groups. Sitting pretty at the top among these battle royale titles is Free Fire. The title created by Garena has been the industry leader.

Last year, the title was the most downloaded mobile game in the battle royale genre. The game also went on to win the Esports Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports awards 2020.

Despite the unparalleled success, Free Fire developers have been facing numerous issues regarding the rampant use of cheats to gain an unfair advantage in the game.

To counter this, Free Fire has taken numerous steps and built an anti-cheat system that detects cheats and bans the players using them. They have also allowed their playerbase to report suspicious players.

Free Fire developers have also been publishing biweekly reports to dish out the statistics of the number of accounts banned. In 2020 alone, the developers have banned over 30 million accounts for cheating.

The Free Fire officials recently published an Anti Ban notice listing the circumstances where a player can get banned in-game. Here they are:

1. Using modified or unauthorized game client.

2. Using unauthorized tools that interact with the Free Fire game client.

3. Using non-official programs to provide an edge to gameplay.

4. Modifying model files to gain unfair advantages.

5. Utilizing glitches or bugs to exploit the gaming experience.

6. Being reported by multiple players, and detected for abnormal gameplay simultaneously.

7. Bypassing Free Fire anti-hack system via illicit local data transfer.

With this move, Free Fire wants to make it clear that they won't tolerate any the use of unfair means. The officials also said that they were dedicated towards creating a fair gaming environment for its players.

The officials also advised the players not to team up with cheaters to avoid getting banned and reminded them not to use cheats.