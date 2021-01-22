Free Fire Hacks: Over 30 million accounts banned in 2020

2020 was a great year for mobile gaming, with titles like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact etc., reaching the pinnacle of success. Battle Royale titles, especially Garena Free Fire, saw meteoric growth in revenue and users. The Esports community of Free Fire also grew a lot, with numerous organized tournaments offering massive prize-pools.

However, some problems are likely to accompany massive success. One such problem in Free Fire was the rampant use of cheats by some players to gain an unfair advantage.

To counter this problem, Free Fire developers took numerous steps, including setting up an anti-cheating system and strengthening it from time-to-time. The developers published bi-weekly reports in 2020 with statistics on accounts banned. Additionally, they reached out to the growing Free Fire community and encouraged users to report cheaters encountered in-game.

Recently, Free Fire published their Annual Anti-Hack report that included results from their anti-hacking system.

In 2020, over 30 million accounts were banned in Free Fire for cheating. Among these, 31% were excluded due to players reporting them, while the anti-hacking system picked up the remaining 69%.

Below is a list of hacks and their use percentage according to the report:

1) Auto-aim: 36%

2) Through the wall: 23%

3) Teleport: 17%

4) Antenna: 11%

5) Other hacks: 13%

Moreover, over 4,50,000 players were banned for teaming up with the cheaters.

In the report, developers mentioned that cheating or hacking creates an unfair environment for players looking to engage with the game legitimately. They further reiterated that cheating will not be tolerated, and accounts caught doing so will be banned immediately.

Free Fire promised its base that the company would continue striving to provide users with best gaming experience.