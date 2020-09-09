India's biggest Free Fire eSports league, the Free Fire India Championship 2020, saw its league stage matches kick off today, in a day full of action. Many underdog teams showcased their hunger, and it was a great display of skill mixed with young talent from across the country. There is a total prize money of ₹50,00,000 up for grabs for the winning teams at the FFIC 2020.

Day 1 of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 saw six rounds played between Groups A and B on different maps: Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari. Optimum Esports dominated the day, finishing the last round with a Booyah and securing 126 points (52 kill points), followed closely by CRX Elite, who scored 125 points (60 kill points) and displayed impeccable aggressiveness.

As we move on in the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2020, we will see more close matches, as teams will understand each other's play styles.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Day 1 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the Free Fire India Championship 2020's league stages:

#1 Optimum Esports- 126 points (52 kills)

#2 Team CRX Elite- 125 points (60 kills)

#3 UG Empire- 116 points (42 kill points)

#4 Total Gaming Esports- 114 points (58 kills)

#5 Sixth Sence- 102 points (52 kills)

#6 GZ Army- 90 points (36 kills)

#7 4 Unknown- 88 points (46 kills)

#8 Team Lava- 86 points (42 kills)

#9 Incometax- 84 points (24 kills)

#10 Die Another Day- 75 points (20 kills)

#11 Route Changers- 62 points (34 kills)

#12 Call us Lords- 44 points (28 kills)

