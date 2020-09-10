Create
Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Day 2 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Day 2 overall standings (Image credits: Free Fire Esports)
Free Fire India Championship 2020 Day 2 overall standings (Image credits: Free Fire Esports)
Rijit Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 10 Sep 2020, 22:07 IST
News
Advertisement

India's biggest Free Fire eSports league, the Free Fire India Championship 2020, saw its league stage matches start yesterday. There is a total prize money of ₹50,00,000 up for grabs for the winning teams at the FFIC 2020.

Compared to the the first day, teams on Day 2 showcased a very open style of play and lots of aggression.

Day 2 of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 saw six rounds played between Groups B and C on different maps: BermudaPurgatory and Kalahari. At the day's end, two teams topped the table: CRX Elite and Sixth Sense on 152 points each. CRX (66 kill points) got two Booyahs, while Sixth Sense finished off with a last-round Booyah to notch 72 kill points, displaying great understanding of the matches and strategically playing the rounds. 

As we move on in the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2020, we will start noticing subtle changes in the players' playstyles.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Day 2 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the Free Fire India Championship 2020's league stages:

Advertisement

#1 Team CRX Elite- 152 points (33 kills)

#2 Sixth Sence- 152 points (36 kills)

#3 Old Skool- 124 points (24 kills)

#4 Route Changers- 119 points (25 kills)

#5 TheMutantzz- 111 points (24 kills)

#6 Soar Silently- 95 points (21 kills)

#7 Team Lava- 94 points (20 kills)

#8 UG Empire- 70 points (8 kills)

#9 Team KS- 64 points (17 kills)

#10 United Nepal- 57 points (9 kills)

#11 IncomeTax- 40 points (12 kills)

#12 The Doctors- 22 points (7 kills)

Published 10 Sep 2020, 21:53 IST
