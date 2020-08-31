Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall: Final 18 teams announced

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall is one step closer to concluding. The last 18 teams have been selected, as per their performances in the League Stage. The tournament acts as the perfect platform for emerging players to come into the limelight and make a name for themselves in the gaming community.

The Free Fire India Championship also boasts a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

The teams are:

4 Unknown

United Nepal

UG Empire

Total Gaming

The Mutantzz

The Doctors

Soar Silently

Team Lava

K2

Sixth Sense

Route Changers

Income Tax

Old Skool

GZ Army

Die Another Day

Call us Lord

Optimum Esports

Critical X

Grand Final Play-ins: (2nd October)

Twelve teams will compete in a BO6 format, out of which the top six teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals: (18th October)

The six finalists from the League Phase, and six finalists from Grand Finals Play-ins, will partake the Grand Finals. A total of 12 teams will compete in a BO6 format, and the best team will win the coveted Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. The Grand Finals will be streamed live from 6 PM IST on Free Fire Esports India's official YouTube channel.

Free Fire India Championship prize pool distribution

The event features a 50 lakh INR prize pool. The champions will get 22.5 lakh INR. The first and second runners-up will pocket 10 lakh INR and 5 lakh, respectively. The winners of each match will earn 20,000 INR. The top kill points leader of the Grand Finals will take home 60,000 INR.

Full break-up of the Free Fire India Championship prize pool