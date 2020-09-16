Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Day 4 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2020 has concluded its fourth day of the League Stage successfully. Unlike the previous week, the first day of this week wasn't dominated by a single team. All the favourites came up with an outstanding performance on the opening day of Week 2.

Day 4 match standings

Free Fire India Championship 2020

Team KS won the first round of the day. Although the team couldn't take advantage of the momentum they gained in the first round, they have managed to secure the 8th place on the points table. The team has a total of 80 points so far, including 44 kill points.

Team United Nepal won the 2nd round of the day. With only 28 kill points, the team has managed to retain the 4th place on the points table.

The 3rd and 6th round of the day were won by Team Old Skool. The team ended its Week 1's journey with three consecutive victories, and has now made a splendid comeback this week. Old Skool is currently at the 2nd position on the points table with 68 kill points and 140 total points.

The 4th round of the day was won by Team Income Tax. With this win and a moderate play on Day 4, the team is placed 6th with 84 points. Due to their low kill scores, the team is constantly under the threat of being overtaken by Soar Silently.

The 5th round of the day was won by "The Mutantzz." Despite having the lowest placement points among the top 10 teams, "The Mutantzz" has retained the fifth spot on the points table. With 34 placement points and 58 kill points, the team is sitting at the 5th position with 92 points.



#1 Sixth sense - 161 points

#2 Old skool - 140 points

#3 Team crx elite - 135 points

#4 United Nepal -97 points

#5 The Mutantzz - 92 points

#6 Incometax -84 points

#7 Soar Silently - 84 points

#8 Team KS -80 points

#9 Team Lava - 74 points

#10 Route Changers - 71 points

#11 UG Empire - 49 points

#12 The Doctors - 35 points

Team Sixth Sense holds the top spot on the leaderboard with 76 kill points and 161 total points.



