Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Day 5 overall standings

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 has concluded its fifth day of the league stage successfully. Team Old Skool continued their Booyah streak on this day too, while some favourites struggled.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 fall league Day 5 recap

GZ Army won the first round of the fifth day, and the team has 79 points with 28 kill points to be placed at seventh in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 leaderboard.

The second, third, and sixth rounds were clinched by Old Skool. With three wins on Day 3, two wins on Day 4, and three wins today, they have made it clear that they're here to dominate the league stage. Old Skool is leading the Free Fire India Championship 2020 leaderboard with 66 kill points and 156 points.

Team United Nepal clinched the fourth round. Despite a win in the second half of the day, the team finished at the tenth spot, with 58 points and 22 kill points.

The Mutantzz won the fifth round, and with this Booyah, the team finished at the fifth place. They have 113 points and 48 kill points, and need to work on consistent placement points, along with decent kills, to convert those wins into great rankings.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Stage Day 5 match standings

#1 Old Skool - 156 points

#2 Total Gaming - 137 points

#3 Call Us Lords - 123 points

#4 4 Unknown - 120 points

#5 The Mutantzz - 113 points

#6 Soar Silently - 91 points

#7 GZ Army - 79 points

#8 Team KS - 74 points

#9 The Doctors - 59 points

#19 United Nepal - 58 points

#11 Optimum Esports - 52 points

#12 Die Another Day - 50 points

The fan-favourites, Total Gaming Esports, finished the day in the second spot of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 points table. The team has 82 kill points and 137 total points on the board. Even without a win so far, they hold the record for highest kill points by any team as of Day 5.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall league standings after Day 5