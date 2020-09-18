Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Day 6 overall standings

The sixth day of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Stage has concluded. Fan-favourites like Total Gaming Esports and Team CRX Elite seem to be back in form after today's brilliant performances.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Stage Day 6 match standings

Free Fire India Championship 2020 overall standings

The first and second rounds of the day were won by Total Gaming. Fans had been eagerly awaiting an eye-catching performance from the favourites, and with back-to-back Booyahs in the opening rounds, the side proved its worth. They stand at the fifth position in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 points table with 111 total points.

The third round was claimed by Team CRX Elite, who, with this win, have gathered enough points to top the table. The team has 139 points, including 64 kill points. Being the most consistent team on the final day of Week 2, they had 75 placement points, the highest among the 12 sides.

The fourth round was clinched by GZ Army, who couldn't perform consistently enough to take advantage of this. They ended in eighth place with 76 points.

Sixth Sense notched the fifth round. With a single win, the team is placed second in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 leaderboard, with 129 points and 66 kill points.

The sixth and final round saw Die Another Day come out on top, helping them finish at the fourth place with 56 kill points and a 116 total score. Call Us Lords have been consistent throughout the league stage and are at the third spot in the overall standings with 120 points and 54 kill points.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League standings after Day 6