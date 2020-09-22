Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Day 8 overall standings

Day 8 of Free Fire India Championship's League Stage has drawn to a close. With two wins, Team CRX Elite shined in all the games among Group A & Group B.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 league day eight standings

Total Gaming eSports won the first round of the day. Total Gaming, who ended their Day 7 at the top, utilized the momentum on Day 8 to secure a win in the first match. As of now, the team has 62 points in total, with 24 kills.

The 2nd and the 5th round of the day were won by Team Critical X. CRX Elite, being one of the favorites in the league, managed to grab two wins. The team leads the scoreboard with a margin of 31 points against its closest competitor. CRX Elite has a total of 181 points. The team also holds the tag of top fraggers with 94 kill points to their name.

The 3rd round of the day was won by GZ Army. The team finished 6th on the scoreboard with 28 kills and 78 overall points.

Team 4 Unknown, that had managed to win two rounds on Day 7, also continued its winning streak on Day 8. With a Booyah in the 4th round, the team finished in the 4th place on the overall rankings. Team 4 Unknown could barely manage to touch the three-digit score with a win and 42 kill points.

Team Lava won the 6th and final round of the day. As of Day 8, the team has 97 points in total. Although Team Lava couldn't dominate in the kills segment, it managed to farm a good amount of placement points to compensate. The team collected a total of 34 kill points on the day.

Team Sixth Sense and Die Another Day finished the day in the 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. They've accumulated a total of 150 and 138 total points with 76 and 66 kill points in the Free Fire tournament.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Standings - Fall League Stage Day 8 match

#1 Team crx elite : 181 points

#2Six sense : 150

#3 Die another day :138 points

#4 4unknown : 100 points

#5 Team Lava : 97 points

#6 Gz army : 78 points

#7 Route changes : 73 points

#8 UG empire : 64 points

#9 Optimum esports : 64 points

#10 TOTAL gaming : 62 points

#11 Income Tax : 59 points

#12 Call us lords: 32 points

