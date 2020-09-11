Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Day 3 overall standings

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 has successfully concluded the first week of its league stage with the end of Day 3. The first three days have been full of action, but today was a one-team show from Old Skool.

The first match of the third day of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 was won by Die Another Day. The team has managed 106 points in total, with 46 kill points to stand at fifth place in the table.

The second match saw Total Gaming Esports come out on top, and the team has accumulated 110 points in total with 62 kill points to be placed at fourth in the overall table.

Match 3 was clinched by Optimum Esports, who accrued 114 points and 50 kill points to finish the day at third in the overall rankings.

And then came the Old Skool show, who claimed matches four, five and six on Day 3 of the Free Fire India Championship 2020. The community got to witness absolute domination from the team, placed third with 48 kills and 124 points after the second day.

With these Booyah's, Old Skool managed to collect a total of 184 points and 82 kill points at the end of the day to top the overall table. 4 Unknown is second with 139 points and 80 kill points. Old Skool is also leading the charts in terms of kill points.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall League Stage Day 3 overall standings

Old Skool - 184 points

4 Unknown - 139 points

Optimum Esports - 114

Total Gaming Esports - 110

Die Another Day - 106

The Mutantzz - 96 points

Team KS - 72

Soar Silently - 64

The Doctors - 60

GZ Army - 56

Call Us Lords - 51

United Nepal - 48

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 is sponsored by Paytm First Games, and offers a massive ₹50,000,000 prize pool. You can catch the league stage action on the Booyah app or Free Fire India's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.