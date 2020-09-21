Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall league stage Day 7 overall standings

Day 7 of the Free Fire India Championship 2020's league stage has concluded. With the fan-favourites finishing at the top, today's games were worth witnessing.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 league stage Day 7 standings

Optimum Esports won the first round of the day. Despite the Booyah, the team couldn't make a profit, finishing at the seventh spot with 92 points, including 42 kill points.

The second round was claimed by Old Skool, who were also inconsistent and finished eighth in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 scoreboard. They have a total score of 92, including 40 kill points.

The third round saw GZ Army come out on top. With the highest number of kills, the team is placed fourth, having accrued 62 kill points and 121 total points.

The fourth and sixth rounds were clinched by 4 Unknown, helping them secure the second spot place in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 rankings. In total, 4 Unknown has 122 points.

The fifth round was notched by Soar Silently, who finished third in the leaderboard with 122 points. Three teams secured exactly 62 kill points on the day, leaving quite the look on the points table.

Total Gaming Esports finished at the top with 143 points overall. Despite having fewer kills than their competitors, the 87 placement points played a huge role in keeping the team at the top.

