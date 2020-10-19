Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall prize pool distribution

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall concluded yesterday after an exciting finals day. The tournament featured a considerable prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

Total Gaming Esports was crowned champions and ended up taking home 22,50,000 INR. Team CRX Elite finished second and pocketed 10,00,000 INR while the third sport was clinched by Stalwart Esports, who earned 5,00,000 INR.

Total Gaming Esports is a team owned by the popular YouTuber and streamer Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai. The Total Gaming channel enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube, with over 14.4 million subscribers. He even plays as the fifth member of the team and would indeed have enjoyed victory at the Free Fire India Championship.

Along with the prize money, the top three teams will also get a chance to represent India in the Free Fire Asian Continental Series 2020. Total Gaming will directly play in the Continental Series Finals, while CRX Elite and Stalwart will have to go through the play-ins.

Here is the prize pool distribution of Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall Finals

1st Place (Winner): 22,50,000 INR (Total Gaming Esports)

2nd Place (Runner-Up): 10,00,000 INR (Team CRX Elite)

3rd Place: 5,00,000 INR (Stalwart Esports)

4th Place: 3,70,000 INR (4 Unknown)

5th Place: 2,00,000 INR (Team KS)

6th Place: 1,00,000 INR (Optimum Esports)

7th Place: 60,000 INR (Team LAVA)

8th Place: 60,000 INR (Old Skool)

9th Place: 30,000 INR (The Mutantzz)

10th Place: 30,000 INR (The Doctors)

11th Place: 30,000 INR (Die Another day )

12th Place: 30,000 INR (GZ Army)

Booyah prize pool distribution

1st Round Booyah: 20,000 INR (CRX Elite)

2nd Round Booyah: 20,000 INR (Total Gaming)

3rd Round Booyah: 20,000 INR (Old Skool)

4th Round Booyah: 20,000 INR (CRX Elite)

5th Round Booyah: 20,000 INR (The Doctors)

6th Round Booyah: 20,000 INR (Stalwart)

Top kills : 60,000 INR