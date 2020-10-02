The Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals Play-ins concluded today, and after a lot of twists and turns in the six matches played, a total of 6 teams qualified for the Grand Finals of this major event. These 6 teams will join the other 6 teams who have already qualified form Free Fire India Championship's League Stage, to play in the Free Fire India Championship 2020: Grand Finals

The Doctors started well and won the first round of the day. Die Another Day finished behind them in second place. Behind them were Optimum Esports, who took the third place.

Team KS grabbed the second round of the day starting their climb to the top spot, while finishing behind them in the second place were Optimum Esports, who continued their consistent run from round one. The third place was grabbed by Team GZ, who got eliminated early in the first round of this Free Fire tournament.

GZ Army gained massive confidence from their third-place finish in the second round, and then went on to take the win in the third round. Finishing at the second place were Call us Lords, who tried to find their footing with this finish. The third place was grabbed by Income Tax, who also looked to climb the charts.

Team Lava and Income tax took the fourth and fifth rounds of the day respectively. This was the first win for Team Lava in this tournament, as Income tax continued their consistent run in the fifth round by grabbing the Booyah.

Free Fire India Championship 2020: Grand Finals Play-ins standings and results

In the final round of the Free Fire Grand Finals Play-ins Team KS held their nerve and captured their second Booyah of the day, in the process claiming the top spot on the leader boards. Finishing behind them in second place were GZ Army, who continued their consistent run throughout the day. The third place was grabbed by Optimum Esports, who also played well, and went on to claim the fourth spot on the leader boards.

With all the Qualification Stages now complete, it will be interesting to see who makes it into the Grand Finals. The competition, which has been growing with each stage of the tournament, will reach its pinnacle in the Free Fire Grand Finals. The pressure will be high, and the team which holds its nerves in the most effective manner will come out on top.

Teams Qualified for the Grand Finals:

(From the League Stage)

1. Total Gaming Esports

2. 4 Unknown

3. Team CRX Elite

4. Sixth Sense

5. Old Skool

6. The Mutantzz

(From Grand Finals Play-Ins )

7.Team KS

8.GZ Army

9. Die Another Day

10. Optimum E-Sports

11. Team Lava

12. The Doctors