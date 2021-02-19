The first day of the League Stage of the much-awaited Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split concluded today.

Group A and B battled it out over six matches of the game, after which Sixth Sense came out on top with 41 kills and 82 total points. Team Elite is sitting in second place with 60 points, followed by Galaxy Racers with 58 points.

The league stages are scheduled to continue till 7th March, and the matches are set to be played every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The top 18 teams are grouped into three groups of six teams each, and on playing day, two groups will battle it out against each other.

After the conclusion of the stage, the top two teams in each group will proceed to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals Play-In.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring League day 1 overall standings

Day 1 overall standings

The first match, played in Bermuda, was won by Sixth Sense with 9 kill points. Nemesis secured second place with 8 kill points, while LVL Iconic came third with five kill points.

Team Elite won the second match played on Purgatory with a whopping 13 kills, where their star player, Pahadi, took 6 kills. The Revolution secured second place with 7 kills.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari, and it was won by 4G Crust Esports with 9 kills, followed by Team Elite, who also also 9 kills.

Galaxy Racers emerged victorious in the fourth match on Bermuda with 10 kills. Sixth Sense displayed some aggressive gameplay to gather eleven kill points in the match.

The fifth match, played on Purgatory, was won by Total Gaming Esports with 8 kills. Sixth Sense continued their aggressive gameplay and eliminated nine enemies to the lobby this time as well.

The sixth and final Free Fire match, played again on Kalahari, was again won by Galaxy Racers with 7 kills, followed by Captains with 9 kills.

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 boasts a massive prize pool of 75 lakhs INR, where the winner will be awarded 35 lakhs INR. The tournament is streamed exclusively on Free Fire India's Official Youtube channel at 6:00 PM. Those who tune in during the League Stages day can win exciting prizes on specific viewers' milestones.