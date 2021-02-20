The second day of the League stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split concluded today.

Group B and C battled it out over six matches. Survivor 4 AM came out on top with 32 kills and 74 total points. LVL Iconic sat in second place with 67 points, followed by Captains with 62 points.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring League Day 2 overall standing

Day 2 Overall standings

The first match, played in Bermuda, was won by Survivor 4 AM with 16 kill points. Team Chaos secured second place with six kill points, while Last Breath came third with five kill points.

LVL Iconic won the second match played on Purgatory with six kills. Captains secured second place with nine kills.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was won by Survivor 4 AM with eight kills, followed by Last Breath with five kills.

Captains emerged victorious in the fourth match on Bermuda with 12 kills. Team Elite gathered seven kill points, followed by LVL Iconic with five kills in the match.

The fifth match, played on Purgatory, was won by Team Elite with eleven kills. Captains continued its good run and eliminated five enemies to the lobby.

Advertisement

The sixth and final Free Fire match, played again on Kalahari, was won by Assassin Clutchgods with eight kills. It was followed by Survivor 4 AM with 4 kills

The league stages are scheduled to continue till 7th March, and the matches are set to be played every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The top 18 teams are grouped into three groups of six teams each. On playing days, two groups will battle it out against each other.

After concluding this stage, the top two teams in each group will proceed to the Grand Finals. The remaining 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals Play-In.