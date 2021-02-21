Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: League-Day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split's league stages concluded today.

Group A and C battled it out over six matches. Total Gaming Esports came out on top with 39 kills and 88 points. Survivor 4 AM sat in second place with 28 kills and 76 points, followed by Team Revolution with 28 kills and 58 points.

FFIC League Day 3 match recap

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring League - Day 3 overall standing

The first and second match, played in Bermuda and Purgatory, was won by Total Gaming Esports with 12 and seven kill points. Survivor 4 AM secured eight kills in the first match and six kills in the second match.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was won by Survivor 4 AM with ten kills, followed by Team Revolution and Stone Crushers with eight and five kills, respectively.

Galaxy Racers emerged victorious in the fourth match on Bermuda with nine kills. Sixth Sense gathered seven kill points, followed by Total Gaming with three kills in the match.

The fifth match, played on Purgatory, was won by Nemesis with 11 kills. Total Gaming Esports continued its good run and eliminated 10 enemies.

The sixth and final Free Fire match, played again on Kalahari, was won by Team Chaos with 11 kills. It was followed by Assassin Clutchgods with five kills.

League standings after day 3

After concluding this stage, the top two teams in each group will proceed to the Grand Finals. The remaining 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals Play-In.

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: League stages are scheduled to continue till March 7th. The matches are set to be played every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.