Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: League day 8 Overall standings

Day 8 of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split league stages concluded today. Group A matches also came to an end, with Sixth Sense and Total Gaming Esports qualifying for the finals. They secured 95 and 92 points, respectively. Galaxy Racers secured third place with 88 points but failed to qualify for the finals and relegated to the play-ins.

MVP ranking after day 8

Group A and B battled it out in six matches, played over the many maps in Free Fire.

Team Elite came out on top with 35 kills and 74 points. Team D Esports sat in second place with 31 kills and 67 points, followed by Captains with 32 kills and 64 points in third place.

Fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports had a fine day and secured 5th place with 60 points.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 League day 8 Map results

Free Fire India Championship League stage day 8 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 20201league day 8 standings

The first match was played in Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by Team D Esports with 15 kills. Sixth Sense secured second place with six kills in the match.

4G Crust Esports clinched the second match, played on Purgatory, with nine kills. Their fragger 4xc Ashu bagged the MVP title with four kills.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was won by Team Revolution with four kills, followed by Total Gaming Esports with seven kills.

Team D Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match played in Bermuda with nine kills, followed by Team Elite with seven kills.

In the fifth match, played on Purgatory, Total Gaming Esports claimed victory with six frags to its name. Team Elite and Captains showed aggressive gameplay to clinch 14 kills each.

The sixth and final match of the day, played on Kalahari, was won by Team Revolution with five frags. AFF Esports and Captains secured seven kills each.

Fee Fire India Championship 2021 League standing after day 8

With only six matches left between Group B and C, it will be interesting to see which four teams will qualify for the Free Fire India Championships 2021 grand finals.