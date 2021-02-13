Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: League Stage groups and viewer rewards announced

The league stages of the first major tournament of 2021, the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split, will begin from 19th February.

The top 18 teams will be grouped into three groups of six teams each, the matches will be played every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will conclude on 7th March.

The top two in each group will proceed to the Grand Finals while the remaining 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals Play-In.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 spring Format

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 boasts a massive prize pool of 75 lakhs INR. The winner will be awarded 35 lakhs INR while the first runner-up will take home 15 lakhs INR.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 spring league stages groups:-

Group A

1. Galaxy Racer

2. Nemesis

3. Total Gaming Esports

4. Sixth Sense

5. Stone Crushers

6. Team Revolution

Group B

1. Ankush Free Fire

2. Team Elite

3. 4G Crust Esports

4. Team D Esports

5. Iconic LVL

6. Captains

Group C

1. 4 Unknown

2. Last Breath

3. Team Chaos

4. Survivor 4 AM

5. White House

6. Assassin Clutchgods

FFIC Fall 2020 Champions Total Gaming Esports are grouped in Group A along with newly formed Galaxy Racer and Sixth Sense.

Titan Invitational winner 4 Unknown is grouped in Group C along with another invited Team Chaos.

The grand play-ins are scheduled to take place on 14th March where 12 bottom teams from the league stages will battle for six spots in the finals.

The finals are scheduled for the 21st of March where the top 6 six teams from League Stages and the Play-ins will fight for glory.

Viewer's rewards

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on Free Fire India Official Youtube channel from 19th February at 6:00 PM. Those who tune in during the League Stages day 1 will win P90 SMG Skin at the 75k viewers' milestone, SKS Semi-Automatic Rifle Skin at the 150k viewers' juncture Groza Assault Rifle at the 300k viewers' landmark, respectively.