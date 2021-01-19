Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring: Garena’s flagship event in India will open registrations next week

Free Fire India has announced its flagship event in India, the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split.

Teams from India and Nepal can register in-game via the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode from 25th to 29th January.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split Format

The road to the FFIC 2021 will not be easy. Teams will have to navigate through a total of five arduous stages in order to win the tournament’s ultimate prize. All of the matches will be played in the Battle Royale Squad mode.

Teams will have to battle their way through the initial two stages to qualify for the FFIC 2021 Spring. All of the participants will first compete in the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode, which will see the top 48 teams advance to the League Qualifiers. Taking place on 4th and 5th February, the League Qualifiers will further whittle the teams down to the top 18 – these 18 teams will be shortlisted for the FFIC 2021 Spring.

The FFIC 2021 Spring will continue with teams competing across three more stages – the League Stage, Play-ins and Grand Finals.

The League Stage will be the first battle arena. Taking place from 19th February to 7th March, the League Stage will see the top 18 teams divided into 3 groups of 6 teams. Each group will play against each other in a round-robin format over the course of 9 league days.

The top 2 teams from each of the 3 groups will proceed directly to the Grand Finals. Thereafter, the remaining 12 teams will take part in the Play-Ins on 14th March, where they will battle it out for the remaining 6 Grand Final spots.

The FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals will see these 12 teams battle for a share of the INR 75 lakh prize pool on 21 March. However, the prize money will not be the only reward at stake.

The top-performing teams at the FFIC 2021 Spring will get the coveted opportunity to represent the region at Free Fire’s next international tournament. The top 6 teams from FFIC 2021 Spring will also qualify directly for the Free Fire Pro League Summer.

The FFIC 2021 Spring will be broadcast live from the League Stage onwards. Fans can tune in to the Free Fire Esports India YouTube Channel as well as Facebook and BOOYAH! to catch all of the high-octane action!

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

Garena also unveiled a special surprise for Free Fire players in Bangladesh – the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship (FFBC) 2021.

The inaugural tournament will be Bangladesh’s premier professional Free Fire tournament and will bring together the best Free Fire teams in the country. These teams will compete for a chunk of the BDT 25 lakh prize pool and the title of the best Free Fire team in Bangladesh. The top team will also get the unique opportunity to represent Bangladesh at Free Fire’s next international tournament.

Registrations for the FFBC 2021 are now open to all players in Bangladesh until 22 January. The open qualifiers will kick off on 22 January.

Players can tune in to the Free Fire Bangladesh Official YouTube channel and Instagram page to catch all of the action live.