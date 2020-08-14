Free Fire India Championship: Registrations, schedule, and format announced

Garena has finally announced Free Fire's all-new tournament called Free Fire India Championship 2020. The game is leaving no stone unturned to make its mark in the mobile eSports community.

To keep the players engaged and demanding for more, Free Fire India Championship, sponsored by Paytm First Games, was announced right after FFBB ended. The tournament acts as the perfect platform for emerging players to come in the limelight and make a name for themselves in the gaming community.

Registrations for Free Fire India Championship 2020 have officially begun. The registration process has commenced from 13th August 2020, and will go on till 16th August 2020. Free Fire India Championship boasts a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

Free Fire India Championship

Schedule & timeline of Free Fire India Championship

League qualifiers 1: [24th August]

Forty-eight teams will be shortlisted and split into four groups of 12 teams each. All the rosters will complete in a best-of-4 (BO4) format, and the top three teams from each group will qualify for the League Phase. The teams that finish between 4th to 6th, in each group, will be eligible to take part in the League Play-Ins.

League qualifiers 2: [25th August]

Twelve teams will battle it out in a BO4 format, from where the top 6 will proceed to the League Phase.

League Phase: [9th-25th September]

Eighteen teams will be divided into three groups (A, B, C) of 6 teams each. League matches will follow a BO6 format, and the duration will be nine days.

Top 2 teams from each group will proceed to the Grand Finals, and the remaining 12 teams will be sent to the Grand Final Play-Ins.

Grand Final Play-ins: [2nd October]

Twelve teams will compete in a BO6 format, out of which, the top 6 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals: [18th October]

The six finalists from League Phase and six finalists from Grand Finals Play-ins will play the Grand Finals. A total of 12 teams will compete in a BO6 format, and the best team will win the coveted Free Fire India Championship. The Grand Finals will be streamed live at 6 PM IST.