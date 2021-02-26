Free Fire India Championship Spring: League Stage day 4 overall standings

Day 4 of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split League Stages came to an end today, after an exciting day of action.

Day 4 Map results

Group B and C battled it out today, in a total of six matches played over the various maps of Free Fire. In the end, Team Captains came out on top with 53 kills and 112 points. Team Elite sat in second place with 41 kills and 82 points, followed by Team Revolution with 30 kills and 59 points at third place.

Free Fire India Championship League stage day 4 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2021 League day 4 standings

The day kicked off with the first match being played on Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by Captains with 15 kills. Following them in second place was Team Assassin with four kills. Team Chaos came third with six frags.

Team Elite clinched both the second and fourth matches, played on Purgatory and Bermuda, with 10 and 14 kills respectively. Captains secured eight kills in the second match, while Team D Esports eliminated five enemies from the lobby in the fourth match.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was once again won by Captains with eleven kills, followed by 4G Crust Esports and White House with ten and three kills, respectively.

After four matches, Captains lead the points table with 77 points, followed by Team Elite with 53 points.

In the fifth match, played on Purgatory, Last Breath claimed the victory with seven frags to their name. Following them in second place was Team Chaos with 10 kills. The third place in the match was secured by Captains, who further extended their lead.

In the sixth and the final match of the day, played on Kalahari, Team Captains secured their third Booyah of the day with eight frags, and further moved up the leaderboards. Team Elite and Survivor 4 AM finished at second and third place, with 11 and 7 kills respectively.

League standing after day 4

After the conclusion of the League stage, the top two teams from each of the three groups will proceed to the Grand Finals. The remaining 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals Play-Ins, where they will battle it out for the remaining six slots in the Grand Finals

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: League Stages will continue till March 7th. The matches are set to be played every week, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.