Free Fire India Esports Awards winners announced

Free Fire India has announced the winners of the Free Fire India Esports Awards. Fans had the chance to vote for their favorite nominees. The voting was open from January 1st, 2021, to January 3rd, 2021, till 11:00 AM.

The awards are an attempt at recognizing the efforts of pro esports players and personalities in India. It's a fantastic way to give them their due recognition. Winners from each category will receive the Free Fire India Esport trophy.

Three out of four awards, i.e., Squad Captain, Fragger, and Best Play of the Year, went to Total Gaming Esports players. Total Gaming Esports won the prestigious Free Fire India Championship: Fall 2020 and represented India in the FreeFire Continental Series Asia 2020, where they secured 8th place.

It is owned by the country's biggest gaming YouTuber Ajay "Ajju Bhai", who has more than 18.8 million subs on Youtube.

Pahadi from CriticalX Elite won the award for sniper of the year. He was also awarded the MVP of the FFIC Fall 2020.

#1 - Squad captain of the year

TG- FozyAjay (Winner)

Jonty

XTZ- Ilumnati

4UN- Deadsoul

#2 - Fragger of the Year

VasiyoCRJ7 (Winner)

Golden

XTZ- Indro

4UN Anand

#3 - Sniper of the Year

Pahadi (Winner)

TG- Mafiabala

XTZ- Mr. JayYT

MG- Aayush

#4 - Best Play of the Year

VasiyoCRJ7's magnificent play at the FFCS Asia Finals (Winner)

TG MafiaBala sniper clutch

UG Empire sniper squad wipe

4UN Swastik's insane fight

#5 - Casting duo of the Year

MambaSR and Aura (Winner)

Evil and AB

fLoki and Kripz

AB and Aura

Meanwhile, Free Fire India has also announced their first tournament of 2021 - "Free Fire Titan Invitational."

It boasts a massive prize pool of ₹25 lakhs and is scheduled on 16th and 17th January. Free Fire also unveiled their 2021 esports plans, announcing four tournaments with a total prize pool of over ₹2 crores.

This will consist of two India Championships (Spring and Fall) and two Pro League.