Free Fire: King of Gamers Club (KOG) win the Free Fire Continental Series Asia Play-Ins

King of Gamers Club (KOG) from Thailand won the Play-Ins of the Free Fire Continental Series Asia comprehensively with 203 points and 52 kills.

The Free Fire Continental Series Asia Play-ins ended today after a day filled with action and thrill. A total of 12 teams from various regional tournaments qualified to battle it out for 5 places in the Grand Finals.

EXP Esports finished second with 38 kills and 154 points while the third spot was taken by Burst the sky with 22 kills and 118 points.

Participating teams in the Play-Ins:

1. RRQ Hades (Indonesian Masters)

2.Onic Olympus (Indonesian Masters)

3. Auto Knockout (Tri-Nation Cup Southeast Asia Region)

4. Baby Argon (Tri-Nation Cup Southeast Asia Region)

5. CRX Elite (Indian Championship)

6. XTZ ESports (Indian Championship)

7. LCDS (Summer Cup Taiwan Region)

8. V-Gaming (Arena of Survival)

9. Burst the Sky (Arena of Survival)

10. King of Gamers Club (Pro League Thailand)

11. EXP Esports ( Pro League Thailand)

12. Team TG (Pakistan Qualifier)

Free Fire Continental series: Asia Play-Ins Overall standings

The first two Free Fire matches of the day, played on the maps Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by team Onic Olympus and V-Gaming with five and twelve kills respectively. The matches saw a lot of competition between the teams from the South Asian region for the top spot.

The third match of the day, played on the map Kalahari, was won by King of Gamers Club with an impressive ten kills. Team EXP finished second with eleven kills while the third spot was captured by V-Gaming with two kills. This match marked the halfway stage of the Play-Ins. At the halfway stage King of Gamers Club sat on the top of the overall leadeboard with 108 points.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day, which were also played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by RRQ Hades and King of Games Club (KOG) with ten and nine kills to their names respectively.

King of Gamers Club stretched the gap between them and the other teams before going into the final match.

The sixth and final match of the Play-Ins, which was played on Kalahari, was won by Baby Argon with eight kills. Burst the Sky finished second with a total of two kills and EXP Esports claimed the third spot with eleven kills.

The victory in this match, however, wasn't enough for Baby Argon as they finished seventh overall and missed the qualification spot by 8 points.

The Top Five teams who qualified for the Free Fire Continental Series Asia: Grand Finals were:

Qualified teams for Grand Final

1. King of Gamers Club (203 points)

2. EXP Esports (154 points)

3. Burst the Sky (118 points)

4. RRQ Hades (107 points)

5. V Gaming (92 points)

These teams will join the seven directly qualified teams in the Free Fire Continental Series Asia: Grand Finals to fight for the ultimate prize pool of 300,000 USD. The finals are to be held on November 29.