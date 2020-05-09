Free Fire Map Drop: How to collect Blue and Purple Skulls in Free Fire? 

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has introduced one of the biggest events in the game- the new Spine Punk event that will go on from 9th May to 18th May. In this event, players have to collect Blue and Purple tokens to get exclusive in-game rewards.

The Blue Skulls can be collected from the Airship Drop in the Free Fire game, and the Purple Skulls can be obtained from the Map Drop. Here is how to collect the Blue and Purple Skulls from the Airship and Map Drops respectively.

👉 HOW TO COLLECT YOUR EVOLUTION STONE



From 09/05 to 18/05, Blue Skull will be dropped randomly from a big Airship & Purple Skull is scattered on the map within ONLY 2 days (17/05 & 18/05). So let's collect and exchange them for hot items!#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/aVRCk3Hb7D — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 9, 2020

Collect Skulls from Airship & Map Drop in Free Fire

Blue and Purple Skulls

Here is the complete guide to collect the Blue and Purple Skulls from their respective drops:

Blue Skulls from Airship Drop

While playing the game, wait for the Airship to come, and go to the location where the loot box is dropped. You will find a lot of Blue Skulls at that location, and you can pick up to exchange them with the event rewards. A player can collect a maximum of 10 Blue Skulls at a time.

Purple Skulls from Map Drop

Purple Skulls will be available for only two days, i.e. 17th and 18th May, in the game. They will be spawned randomly on the map, and just like the Blue Skulls, can be collected to exchange with the rewards. Therefore, the players will have to wait till 17th May, and there is no way to collect Purple Skulls at the moment.

Map Drop in Free Fire

The players can get the following in-game rewards by exchanging Blue and Purple Skull tokens:

Advertisement

Collect 30 Blue Skulls & 20 Purple Skulls to get Evolution Stone.

Collect 20 Blue Skulls & 10 Purple Skulls to get Spikey Spine Loot Crate.

Collect 10 Blue Skulls to get Punkstar.

Collect 10 Blue Skulls to get Neon Ridges.

Collect 8 Blue Skulls to get Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate.

Collect 10 Blue Skulls & 20 Purple Skulls to get Evolution Stone.

Also Read: How to solve "Access token invalid, please re-login" error in Free Fire?