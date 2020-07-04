Free Fire: Mystery Shop 10.0 expected release date

The Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0 update is expected to be released over the coming weeks.

This update will offer a bunch of in-game items at huge discounts, as per sources.

Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0

The Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0 event is around the corner, which is also its comeback. This upcoming Mystery Shop 10.0 update will feature several new bundles, with massive discounts.

Free Fire fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Mystery Shop 10.0 update, and here are the complete details regarding the this event.

Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0 release date

Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0 release date (Image Credits: Free Fire Gamer's Zone)

The Mystery Shop 10.0 update is expected to release on 24th July 2020, however, the confirmed release date is yet to be announced officially. According to leaks, we may see Pacote Vingador Desalmado and Pacote Conquistadora Desalmada bundles in the same.

There's some information regarding the mystery shop, that hasn't been revealed yet by officials, and Garena will most likely announce the same in the coming weeks.

Mystery Shop 10.0 bundles (Image Credits: Free Fire Gamer's Zone)

For those who are new to the game, the Mystery Shop is an exclusive event in Free Fire which frequently appears in the game. In this event, items are made available at heavy discounts. Moreover, the developers also add various rewards, which are available for purchase only during this event.

Recently, Free Fire also revealed the Rampage Peak Day rewards in a video uploaded on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel:

