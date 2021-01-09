Free Fire: Nonstop Gaming face reveal date, best friends, journey & lot more

Nonstop Gaming, aka Shivam Rathi, is a gaming content creator for the organization Esports XO. Free Fire is his primary content on his Youtube channel, where he has over a million subscribers. He is also ever-present on Instagram.

The 21-year-old creator from Meerut, UP, shared insights into his personal and professional life with Sportskeeda.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that Nonstop Gaming had with Ajay Assudani.

Free Fire: Nonstop Gaming bares all in exclusive Interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

A. The initial days were quite boring, but later I started focusing on YouTube and content creation. I then joined an organization and shifted to Banglore.

I also started playing the first-ever cross-server tournaments, where teams from India, MENA, and the Europe region joined, along with the top-notch creators of the game. This consisted of Vincenzo, BNL, Siblus, White44, INS Ninja & others.

Q. What is the reason behind the name "Nonstop Gaming."

A. There is no specific reason behind it. I kept it because a friend suggested it to me, and I liked it.

Q. What was the support from your family like when you initially started gaming?

A. In all my ventures, my family has always supported me. It was the same for gaming from the beginning.

Q. What did you do in your school days?

A. I was not into academics and was an average student. I generally used to open the textbooks one day before the exam. I was also very fond of playing volleyball and cricket.

Q. What was the turning point in your career?

A. The turning point in my career would be becoming friends with Vincenzo, as he has been with me throughout this ordeal.

Q. Any tip that you would like to give to the underdogs that want to enter competitions?

A. Nowadays, there are various scrims and tournaments that are open for all without any entry fees. They provide underdogs a good platform to showcase their talent.

Q. Who is your best friend in the Freefire community & why?

A. Vincenzo has always gone with me through the good and bad times, and is my closest friend in the Free Fire community.

Q. Who is your best friend in real life?

A. In real life, my best friends are my managers: BP Singh and Jazzb. They have helped me grow as a person and also as a content creator.

Q. What is your favorite stream moment?

A. It had only been three days since I started streaming, and I managed to pull over 10k live viewership on the first day. I believe the best stream moment is yet to come.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most & what is its answer.

A. The most asked question is concerning when I will reveal my face to the spectators. I will be doing the same on January 24, 2021, during the launch of my organization's gaming house.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

A. I know I've got support from my fans and want to go with the flow. I'll then see where my fans' love takes me.