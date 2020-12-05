Day 1 of the Grand Finals of the Free Fire North-East Esports Summit 2020 has concluded. Kingz God is leading the points table with 3 Booyahs and 232 points.

Nodwin Gaming, in October, came up with an exclusive tournament for North-east India, in an attempt to promote esports in the region. Named Northeast esports Summit, the tournament featured 2 mobile games - Free Fire and Clash of clans. The total prize pool for the event is set at 3.5 lakh INR

Almost 1600 teams registered and played in the Free Fire event. After two months of multiple qualification rounds which were filled with action, 12 teams from the North East region qualified for the event.

The finals will take place over two days and the winner will be decided after the best of 12 matches.

Free Fire North East Esports Summit 2020 Grand Finals day 1 results

Day 1 overall standings

Kingz God leads the point table at the end of Day 1 with 142 kill points (72 kills) and 232 points, followed by Scotland of the East with 27 kills and 130 points. Bongaigaon has taken the third position with 126 points to round off the top teams.

The first match was won by Team Iyatyllilang B with 5 kills, followed by Kingz God with 12 kills.

Kingz God won the second and third match respectively with a whopping 17 kills and 13 kills respectively.

The fourth match was won by Scotland of the East with 9 kills, followed by Do or Die with 8 kills.

Advertisement

The fifth match was once again won by Kingz God with 11 kills, followed by Do or Die with 9 kills.

The sixth and final match was won by Bongaigaon with 11 kills, followed by Kingz God with 10 kills.

Free Fire North-East esports summit prize pool distribution

Total Prizepool: 2.25,000 INR

1st Place (Winners): 75,000 INR

2nd Place (Runner-up): 35,000 INR

3rd Place: 25,000 INR

4th Place: 15,000 INR

5th Place: 15,000 INR

6th to 9th Place: 10,000 INR Each

10th to 12thPlace: 5,000 INR Each