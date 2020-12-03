Mobile E-Sports in India has grown leaps and bounds in the past year and a half. The Indian Mobile esports movement, which was headed by PUBG Mobile to begin with, has now spiraled to different titles such as Free Fire and COD Mobile.

Recognizing the interest in esports throughout the country, major companies are hosting multiple tournaments across different games. The North-East Esports summit is an example of that.

Sponsored by Telecom Giant Airtel, Nodwin Gaming, in October, came up with an exclusive tournament for North-east India, in an attempt to promote esports in the region. Named Northeast esports Summit, the tournament featured 2 mobile games - Free Fire and Clash of clans. The total prize pool for the event is set at 3.5 lakh INR

Almost 1600 teams registered and played in the Free Fire event. After two months of multiple qualification rounds which were filled with action, 12 teams from the North East region qualified for the event. These teams will compete in a BO12 match format over a period of two days to determine the winner of the event.

We bring you the Grand Finalists for Northeast Esports Summit! One of these teams will rise above all and become the Champions of the Northeast! 🔥🔥



Who will you be supporting?

Catch the action LIVE on 5th & 6th December 📺



Catch the action LIVE on 5th & 6th December

Schedule of the Free Fire Event:

5th December: 6 Matches will be held over multiple maps of Free-Fire (11 AM IST)

6th December: 6 Matches will be held over multiple maps of Free-Fire (11 AM IST)

The Free Fire event will be live-streamed on multiple YouTube channels. Nodwin Gaming, in a bid to make the tournament known to people around the country, has decided to stream the event on the YouTube Channels of popular esports influencers like 8bit Thug, 8bit BegforMercy, and Soul Regaltos. It will also be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Nodwin Gaming

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Grand Finals:

1.) Scotland of The East

2.) Team Bongaigaon

3.) Assam Rifles

4.) Team Iyatyllilang B

5.) West Side Army

6.) Team Respect

7.) Team Tension

8.) Do or Die

9.) Better One

10.) Kingz God

11.) Gods of Assam

12.) Team Pewdiepie

The finals promise to provide an action-packed show for the viewers, as the teams will look to give their 100% to compete for the major prize pool.