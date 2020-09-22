Free Fire OB24 update release date and time in India

The Free Fire OB24 update is ready to hit the global servers after the beta testing has been completed. The upcoming update will add a new character, pet, mode, and weapon, among a lot of other features. The release date of the OB24 update in India has been announced, along with the time. Here are the complete details regarding the same.

Free Fire OB24 update release date in India

Free Fire Update (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB24 update will release in India on 3rd September 2020 at 5:30 PM IST, after the maintenance is over. The players will be able to download it from Google Play Store and the Apple Store. The size of the update is not known yet, but most assume it will be around 350 MB.

The players who will update the game and login into the game for three days will get the following rewards for free:

1000 Universal Fragments

3 Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates

3 Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Free Rewards (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire)

The official patch notes of the update are not announced yet, but according to the leaks, the latest update will add a new character Dasha whose skill is to reduce recoil while moving, along with reducing recovery time and damage taken from falls to some extent.

Other than this, Sverr character will also be added to the game with the ability to increase the damage given after losing some HP. A cute pet Punkin will join the game to accompany your character in the game having the ability to reduce the recovery time of its owner’s active ability.

Advertisement

A brand new Spawn Lobby with the Esports theme will be introduced to the game where you can now test the guns before entering the game.

New Spawn Island (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire)

Last but not least, the deduction of Rank Points when leaving the game at Spawn Island in Battle Royale Rank Mode will be increased from 3 to 20 points. Meanwhile, the third chapter of Plan Bermuda has started and here is the official teaser released by Free Fire:

Also Read: Free Fire’s new BOOYAH Day update will let players play in Hindi