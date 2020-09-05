After the successful Free Fire OB23 update, rolled out on 29th July, the developers have announced the next iteration of the advance server, OB 24, the registration for which has already begun.

The developers of Free Fire, Garena, usually release an advance server for the players to test new features before they are eventually added to the game.

In this article, we provide the release date of the OB24 advance server.

Free Fire OB24 advance server release date revealed

The registered players will be able to download the APK on 10th September, and the servers will likely open in a few days, after the download link is made available to the players.

The users will be able to download the OBB from 10th September

It is also important to note that not all players will be able to access the advance server, because it can hold only a limited number of players, on first come first server basis.

100 diamonds for reporting the first unknown bug

The players will also receive diamonds as a reward for reporting the bugs, with users that report the first unknown bug receiving 100 diamonds. Also, depending on their contribution, players will get the grand prize.

Advertisement

The grand prizes for the main contributors

Further details about the servers open and close dates have not been released by the developers, and are likely to be made available very soon.

Further details are likely to be released very soon.

How to register for Free Fire OB24 advance server

Step 1: You will first need to visit the official website of the Free Fire advance server.

Step 2: Log in with your Facebook account.

(It is crucial to note that your Free Fire ID must be linked with your Facebook account)

Step 3: Enter all the required details like email, phone number, and name.