Free Fire OB25 update patch notes: New Akimo Vector, weapon balances, training island, and more

Developers of Free Fire regularly bring updates for introducing new features to the game. The OB25 update will soon be releasing on 7th December, i.e., tomorrow.

Fans have been excited about the features that are set to be added to the game. Moreover, they'll also receive 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers for updating the game between 7-12th December.

In this article, we list the patch notes of the OB25 update in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 30 best stylish guild names for Free Fire in December 2020

Free Fire OB25 update patch notes

Clash Squad

The new ranked season will start on December 8th at 06:00.

The players will obtain Golden P90 for reaching Gold III or above.

New interface for Clash Squad

Improved matchmaking system

Adjustment in Clash Squad store

Preformed squads will be prioritized against other preformed squads.

Advertisement

New Weapon and Balancing

New weapon – Vector

The weapon will be available in the Classic Mode and Clash Squad mode. It is the first weapon that will feature the akimbo mode.

Here are the stats:

Damage: 22

Charger: 30

Rate of fire: 0.08

M82B

The frequency rate of the weapon has been adjusted in all modes.

M4A1

The damage and reach of M4a1 has been increased. Here are the changes:

Damage: 28-> 29

Rate of fire: + 5%

Effective range: + 12.5%

Maximum recoil: -14%

P90

Damage: 23-> 24

Indent: -11%

Advanced Weapons

Advanced attachments will be released by advanced weapons, which will be available at random locations.

Training Grounds

New currency: Bermuda Shells can be used to obtain Fireworks.

Music Arcade

Dynamic Lighting

Gameplay

Electric Surfboard

The electric board will be unequipped when players receive damage.

Cooldowns for activating surfboard, speed boost, and jumping.

System in-game changes and more

Elite Pass

New interface for pass missions.

Adjustment to mission mechanisms to enhance the user experience.

Elite and Veteran missions have been replaced with weekly missions.

Option to save two interfaces

The players can save two different HUD for different game modes.

Utility Menu

Players can rotate the HUD utility menu in the game.

Ranked Interface

New interface to check stats and rewards for both BR and Class Squad.

Free Fire Partners

Free Fire partners will receive special in-game badges.

Advertisement

Bug fixes and optimizations

Players can now follow the jump leader again.

Optimization of the kill camera in Classic Mode.

In-game optimization to improve control over movement.

Most secondary weapons will appear on players' models.

Also read: Free Fire OB25 Update: Release date, confirmed rewards, features, and more