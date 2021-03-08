Free Fire Pakistan League: Season 1 Grand Finals teams, schedule and viewers reward

The grand finals of the Free Fire Pakistan League Season 1 will begin on the 14th of March. The top 12 teams in the country will battle against one another for the title and a massive prize pool.

The winner of the tournament will also secure a place in the Free Fire World Series 2021, which will be the biggest Free Fire global tournament to date, boasting a 2 million USD prize pool. The tournament will take place in April and will see 22 teams from 13 regions competing for the ultimate glory.

Free Fire 2021 Esports road map

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 1 boasts a massive prize pool of 24 lakh Pakistan rupees. The winner will be awarded 12 Lakh PKR, while the second and third-placed team will be awarded 3.20 lakh PKR and 1.2 lakh PKR, respectively.

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on Garena Free Fire Pakistan's official YouTube channel starting at 7 PM PKT (6.30 PM IST).

Qualified teams for the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pakistan League Season 1

Free Fire Pakistan League Grand Finals Teams

1. House of Blood

2. Team TG

3. Team Hotshot

Advertisement

4. Team EG

5. Make you cry

6. Infinity PK

7. Revengers

8. Demons Pride

9. No Chance ES

10. Spyware

11. WG Ghazi

12. Eagle Gang

The top six teams after the FFPL finals will directly qualify for the group stage of the next FFPL season. The other six will have to return to the playoff round to compete for a place in the group stage next season.

Viewers Reward

Fans who will watch the broadcast during the finals can win the following rewards:

A Diamond Royale Voucher at the 5k viewers' juncture, which can be redeemed 5000 times.

AK 47 Digital Invasion Assault Rifle Skin at the 10k viewers' landmark, which can be redeemed 10,000 times.

AK47 Digital Invasion Assault Rifle Skin at the 15k viewers' milestone, which can be redeemed 20,000 times.