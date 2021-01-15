Free Fire and PUBG Mobile emerge as the highest-earning games of 2020 in India

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, two popular battle royale games, are the highest-earning games in India in 2020. The report comes from App Analytics Firm App Annie.

The trend of mobile gaming in India is increasing with every passing day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, users spent more time online in 2020, then in any other year, which also resulted in increased consumer spending.

Highest-earning mobile games in India in 2020:

#1 - Free Fire

#2 - PUBG Mobile

#3 - Coin Master

#4 - Teen Patti

#5 - Clash of Clans

#6 - Call of Duty Mobile

#7 - Teen Patti Gold

#8 - Lords Mobile

#9 - Candy Crush Saga

#10 - GardenScapes-New Acres

Garena Free Fire launched in 2016 topped the charts for maximum consumer spending in the country in 2020. The game elite pass is popular among fans, and it also helps accumulate revenue for the game. Free Fire is the fourth most downloaded game in the country.

Despite being banned in September, PUBG Mobile is in second place in consumer spending. This shows how popular the game was in the country. Its royale pass is similar to free fire's elite pass, which players purchase for new skins, emotes, etc.

PUBG Mobile is in 6th place in overall downloads in India. According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile was the highest-earning game of 2020 with 2.6 billion in earning, most of which came from China and the USA.

Coin Master, an adventure game by Moon Active, is the third highest-earning game in the country. The game was launched in 2015 and earned $1.1 billion in 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Teen Patti by Octro, a card game, is in fourth place in consumer spending. The game is developed and published by Octro, who is also India's top gaming company and has published other popular games like Tambola and Indian Rummy

Clash of Clans and Call of Duty Mobile also makes it to the top 10 list at 5th and 6th place, respectively.

2020 rankings by Market Monthly active users:

Ludo King leads the chart for monthly active users as the game was perfectly suited to the conditions in lockdown. PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are in 2nd and 3rd position, respectively. Other games in the list contain Subway Surfer, Carrom Pool, Candy Crush Saga, etc.