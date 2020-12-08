Free Fire Open 2020: Registrations, format, and prize pool distribution

Registrations for the first-ever esports event in India, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free fire Open 2020 tournament, have started today, i.e., on 8th December 2020.

The registrations will be open for two weeks only, and there is no registration/entry fee for the tournament. The applicant should be an Indian resident above the age of 12 and should possess a Garena Free Fire account above level 10.

How to register?

Open this link https://snapdragonconquest.com/

Click on Register Now.

Fill in your details and follow the steps.

Once you have registered your account, you can join a Squad or create your own, with a total of four members.

For Joining a Squad:

To join a squad, enter the team code provided by the Team Leader (you can also search for the Squad ID or the Team Leader’s name for the squad you wish to join and click on "Join Squad.")

For Creating a Squad:

Type in your team's name and click on the Create Squad button to create your squad.

Now, invite your friends by sending them the invite code or link.

Once your squad has four members, you are all set to go.

Formats and Rounds:

In-game qualifiers: This round will take place over a period of six days, where squads will be required to play 15 classic matches in the Bermuda and Kalahari maps.

Out of the 15 matches, the top 10 matches will be considered. (In a situation where there is a tie, total squad kills, survival time, and accuracy, among many other parameters, will be considered)

A total of 648 teams will progress to the playoffs.

Playoffs: The qualified 648 teams will be divided into 54 groups of 12 teams each. The squads will be subjected to direct single-match eliminations through three rounds.

Only the top four from each group comprising 216 teams will progress to round 2 and be further divided into 18 groups, out of which again, the top four from each group made up of 72 top teams will qualify for round 3.

The final playoff round will consist of a total of 18 matches and the teams will be divided into six groups. The top three teams from each group will then qualify for the next phase.

League Stage: The top 18 teams from the playoffs, along with six invited teams, will be allowed to participate in the "League Stages." Four weeks long match schedule in a round-robin format, where each competitor will, in turn, face every other competing team.

The top 12 teams will qualify for the next round

Finals: Top 12 teams from the country will compete over two days in the Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020 Grand Finale. The squad with the highest cumulative score will be crowned the Free Fire Open 2020 Champions.

Prize Pool distribution for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

1st Place (Winner) - 20,00,000 INR

2nd Place (Runners-up) - 8,00,000 INR

3rd Place - 5,00,000 INR

Team with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - 1,00,000 INR

Individual with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - 50,000 INR

The Most Valuable Player Award (Fan vote) - 50,000 INR

The Most Popular Team Award (Fan vote) - 1,00,000 INR