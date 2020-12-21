Free Fire confirms official collaboration with One-Punch Man; special in-game costumes and collectibles to be added

Garena has announced a new crossover event that will bring One-Punch Man content into the Free Fire universe.

The collaboration unites one of the world’s most popular mobile games with its most powerful hero and offers players from all over the world access to playable in-game content from One-Punch Man.

“We’re excited to welcome one of Japan’s most iconic heroes into the Free Fire universe. We’re always looking to create novel, in-game content infused with influences from across the world and believe that our partnership with One-Punch Man will offer our global community of players even more opportunities to battle in style.”

– Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena.

Free Fire’s newest crossover welcomes in-game One-Punch Man content

Free Fire’s partnership with One-Punch Man will offer players the chance to obtain iconic One-Punch Man costumes and in-game items and collectibles.

Players will be hoping these will enable them to channel Saitama’s ability to defeat any opponent with a single punch. But they will hope not to find themselves in a similar situation as our unmatched hero – of being unable to find a worthy foe due to his overwhelming strength!

There will be plenty of One-Punch Man-themed content in store for players, so stay tuned for more updates. For the latest on the Free Fire x One-Punch Man partnership, follow us at the following locations:

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Latin America. Based in Singapore, Garena continues to expand into other fast-growing markets globally.

For more information on Garena, please visit us at https://www.garena.com.

About One-Punch Man

Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. “One-Punch Man” is an action story that depicts the battle of the strongest hero, “Saitama.”