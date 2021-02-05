Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars teams, schedule, and where to watch

After a successful 2020, Free Fire Esports is bustling with events. The recently concluded Free Fire Titan Invitational was a huge success. To build on the game's popularity, Garena has announced a new invitational tournament - Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars.

The tournament is scheduled to start on 6th February featuring the top 12 creators from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

From India, Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, and Two Side Gamers will feature in the event. Total Gaming has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and is one of the most popular gaming creators in South Asia and the world. Desi Gamers and Two Side Gamer have more than eight million and seven million subscribers on YouTube.

Invited teams for the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars:-

Total Gaming(India)

Desi Gamers ( India )

Two-Side Gamers ( India )

Gaming with Nayeem (Bangladesh)

Illusionist YT ( Bangladesh )

Gaming With Zihad ( Bangladesh )

Sooneeta (Nepal)

Bshow Mgr ( Nepal )

Tonde Gamer (Nepal )

RKG ARMY (Pakistan)

Unusual Gamer ( Pakistan)

The Skinzo FF ( Pakistan)

Prizepool Distribution for the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars:- -

Total Prizepool:- 1,000,000 Diamonds

1st Place:- 5,00,000 Diamonds

2nd Place (1st runner up):- 3,00,000 Diamonds

3rd Place (2nd runner up):- 2,00,000 Diamonds

Broadcast Talent for the Free Fire South Asia Showdown: Battle of the Stars:- -

Hindi Casters:- Evil, Gaming Aura, Mambasr

English Casters:- Kripz, Tania, Saltxy

Bengali Casters:- Sarfaraaj Khan, Teb Gaming, Masud

Nepali Casters:- Samdi, Asian Gaming Tech, Virus

Urdu Casters:- Muhammad Ali, Sulaiman Afridi

The tournament will be broadcasted on Free Fire Esports India's website, Free Fire Bangladesh's YouTube and Facebook channel, and BOOYAH at 12.30 PM IST.