Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational 2021 Grand Finals: Qualified teams and schedule

After the engrossing league stages of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational, the finals are set to be played on 14th February 2021. The top 12 qualified teams will battle it out over six matches. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 50,000 INR.

It will be interesting to see whether fan favorite Total Gaming Esports can stage a comeback against in-form Galaxy Racer and Kar98 Army. TSG Army and Noble Esports will also try to sneak in to win the trophy.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals

1. Galaxy Racer

2. Enigma Gaming

3. Non-Stop Gaming

4. Total Gaming Esports

5. Lokesh Gamer

6. Villain Gaming

7. Kar98 Army

Advertisement

8. Hawk eye

9. Head Hunters

10. Mutantz

11. TSG Army

12. Noble Esports

Top teams like 4 Unknown, Team Chaos and Sixth Sense failed to qualify for the Finals.

Schedule for the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals:-

A total of six matches will be played in the finals with 2 matches being played on each map. Bermuda is the players' favourite map as they are well versed with it. Kalahari is a desert map where snipers play a great role and Purgatory is the map which is divided into parts by the canal that passes through it.

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari

The Finals will be streamed exclusively on Free Fire India's official Youtube channel on 14th February at 1:00 PM. Gaming Aura and Maxtern are the two broadcasters for the finals. Those who tune in during the event will win five DJ Alok at the 2k likes milestone, 10 DJ Alok at the 10k likes juncture, 25 DJ Alok at 25k likes, 50 DJ Alok at 50k likes, 100 DJ Alok at 100k likes, and 500 DJ Alok at 300k likes respectively.

Free Fire Sportskeeda League Stage Group A Overall standings:-

Group B Overall standings :-