Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational: Teams, format, and prize pool announced

The success of competitive Esports on the mobile gaming platform can be largely associated with the growth of Battle Royale titles such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. 2021 started significantly for Esports with new tournaments offering massive prize-pools popping up every other day.
Garena's Free Fire has seen unprecedented growth since its launch. It became the most downloaded game on the Play Store. The game even won the inaugural 'Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2020' at the eSports Awards.
The success of this game has also been reflected in the Esports community around this game. Organizers are bringing new tournaments for players to showcase their talent on an international stage.
The latest organization to join the fray is Sportskeeda, a sports and Esports news outlet, which hosts a Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament, offering a prize-pool of ₹50,000. This event features top Free Fire teams and players from India.
Format of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament
The tournament is divided into two parts, the League Stage and the finals. The League Stage will be played on 13th February, while the finals will be played on 14th February, 2021.
A total of 24 teams will compete in the league stage, out of which 12 will qualify for the finals. The competing teams will be divided into two equal groups A and B, with each group playing 4 matches.
At the end of the day, the top six teams from both groups will qualify for the finals, where they will compete in a total of 6 matches for the ultimate title.
Prize Pool
The winning team will be awarded a total of ₹25,000, while the first and the second runner-ups will be awarded ₹15,000 and ₹10,000.
Teams competing in the tournament
Group A
Total Gaming
Galaxy Racer
Enigma Gaming
Ungraduate Gamer
6 sense
Lokesh Gamer
Happy prince Gaming
Jiggs Official
SCS gamer
4 Unknown
Non-Stop Gaming
Villian Gaming
Group B
Mutantz
Ankush ff
Gyan Gaming
Nayeem Alam
CRP gaming
FORCE 1 ESPORTS
Noble ESPORTS
Dev Alone
As Gaming
Kar98k Army
TSG Army
Team Chaos
Schedule of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational:
League Stage (Day 1): 13th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)
Group A
Match 1 - Bermuda
Match 2 - Purgatory
Match 3 - Kalahari
Match 4 - Bermuda
Group B
Match 1 - Bermuda
Match 2 - Purgatory
Match 3 - Kalahari
Match 4 - Bermuda
Finals: 14th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)
Match 1 - Bermuda
Match 2 - Purgatory
Match 3 - Kalahari
Match 4 - Bermuda
Match 5 - Purgatory
Match 6 - Kalahari
Where to watch Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational
The tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel and the Facebook page of Sportskeeda.
It would be intriguing to see which team amongst these professional giants comes out on top.
The tournament promises to be a spectacle for the audience with the top level of skill on display.Published 12 Feb 2021, 16:21 IST