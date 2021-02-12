Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational: Teams, format, and prize pool announced

The success of competitive Esports on the mobile gaming platform can be largely associated with the growth of Battle Royale titles such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. 2021 started significantly for Esports with new tournaments offering massive prize-pools popping up every other day.

Garena's Free Fire has seen unprecedented growth since its launch. It became the most downloaded game on the Play Store. The game even won the inaugural 'Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2020' at the eSports Awards.

The success of this game has also been reflected in the Esports community around this game. Organizers are bringing new tournaments for players to showcase their talent on an international stage.

The latest organization to join the fray is Sportskeeda, a sports and Esports news outlet, which hosts a Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament, offering a prize-pool of ₹50,000. This event features top Free Fire teams and players from India.

Format of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament

The tournament is divided into two parts, the League Stage and the finals. The League Stage will be played on 13th February, while the finals will be played on 14th February, 2021.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the league stage, out of which 12 will qualify for the finals. The competing teams will be divided into two equal groups A and B, with each group playing 4 matches.

At the end of the day, the top six teams from both groups will qualify for the finals, where they will compete in a total of 6 matches for the ultimate title.

Prize Pool

Advertisement

The winning team will be awarded a total of ₹25,000, while the first and the second runner-ups will be awarded ₹15,000 and ₹10,000.

Teams competing in the tournament

Group A

Total Gaming

Galaxy Racer

Enigma Gaming

Ungraduate Gamer

6 sense

Lokesh Gamer

Happy prince Gaming

Jiggs Official

SCS gamer

4 Unknown

Non-Stop Gaming

Villian Gaming

Group B

Mutantz

Ankush ff

Gyan Gaming

Nayeem Alam

CRP gaming

FORCE 1 ESPORTS

Noble ESPORTS

Dev Alone

As Gaming

Kar98k Army

TSG Army

Team Chaos

Schedule of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational:

League Stage (Day 1): 13th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)

Group A

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Advertisement

Match 4 - Bermuda

Group B

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Finals: 14th February, 2021 1:00 p.m. (IST)

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari

Where to watch Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational

The tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel and the Facebook page of Sportskeeda.

It would be intriguing to see which team amongst these professional giants comes out on top.

The tournament promises to be a spectacle for the audience with the top level of skill on display.