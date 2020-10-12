Free Fire Streamers Arena Day 2 overall standings and results

Villager Esports' Free Fire Streamers Arena Day 2 saw the Challengers topping the overall leaderboard with 191 points. The second day saw Groups A and C locking horns, following the tussle between Groups A and B for a spot in the Grand Finals of the 3,00,000 INR tournament.

Overall points table after Day 2

Free Fire Streamers Arena overall standings

1. Challengers (191 points)

2. Patriots (171 points)

3. Radiants (165 points)

4. Evil Knights (139 points)

5. Mavericks (113 points)

6. Warriors (109 points)

7. Emperors (95 points)

8. Assassins (94 points)

9. Dare Devils (71 points)

10. Strikers (64 points)

11. Glittering Stars (62 points)

12. Thunders (25 points)

13. Tallawahs (22 points)

14. Hurriances (19 points)

15. Renegades (14 points)

16. Gladiators (14 points)

17. Qalandars (12 points)

18. Invincibles (8 points)

Glittering Stars secured the first match of Day 2 of the Free Fire Streamers Arena on Bermuda with 11 kills. The second game, on Purgatory, was claimed by the Patriots.

The third match of the day on Kalahari saw the Radiants taking the Booyah with ten kills to their name. The Mavericks won the fourth and final match on map Bermuda with 12 eliminations.

Top five individual kill leaders after Day 2

TSG Legend: 30 kills 6S INDRO: 20 kills FARHAN EDM: 19 kills SHIV GAMING: 18 kills UG-Ayush2M: 17 kills

Qualifiers Stage at the Free Fire Streamers Arena:

9th October: Day 1 - A vs B - 4 matches

10th October: Day 2 - A vs C - 4 matches

11th October: Day 3 - B vs C - 4 matches

12th October: Day 4 - A vs B - 4 matches

13th October: Day 5 - A vs C - 4 matches

14th October: Day 6 - B vs C - 4 matches

Grand Finals:

15th October: Day 1 - 5 matches

16th October: Day 2 - 5 matches