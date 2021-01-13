Free Fire Titan Invitational invited teams announced

Free Fire Esports has unveiled teams for the Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup. Popular Gaming YouTubers Mortal and Scout are also invited to the tournament. Mortal will play with S8UL Esports, while Scout will lead TSG. Apart from these, the invitee list includes Total Gaming Esports, Ankush Gaming, and more, just to name a few.

Titan Cup is the first Free Fire tournament in India for 2021. It is scheduled for January 16th and January 17th. The event will be played between 12 invited teams in two modes and boast a massive prize pool of 25,00,000 INR.

Invited teams for the Free Fire Titan Invitational Cup

1. S8UL Esports

2. Total Gaming Esports

3. TSG X Scout

4. 4 Unknown

5. Marcos Gaming

6. Galaxy Racer Esports

7. Ankush Free Fire

8. Future Station

9. Team Chaos

10. XTZ Esports

11. Noble Esports

12. Team Elite

Galaxy Racer Esports, Marcos Gaming, and Noble Esports announced their rosters a few days back. Galaxy Racer Esports hired ex Total Gaming Esports players Vasiyo and Golden, while Marcos Gaming collaborated with another established team, Old Skool.

Format of the Free Fire Titan Invitational tournament

On the 16th of Jan, the invited teams will play Clash Squad Mode, which will feature a prize pool of 5,00,000 INR. Teams will battle in a single-elimination format, and the final two teams will fight it out in the best-of-five matches, where each match has 7 rounds. The winner will get 3,00,000 INR.

The next day, on 17th January, teams will take part in Squad battle royale mode, which will boast a prize pool of 20,00,000 INR. The matches will take place in the Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari maps, across six games. The winner of Day 2 will get 50 percent of the prize pool, 10,00,000 INR.

The Free Fire Titan Invitational will be broadcast live on Free Fire Esports India's Youtube Channel at 6 PM IST. Those who tune in to watch the event will win rewards. The first-day reward is a hat at the 100k viewers milestone, and the second-day reward is an emote at the 200k viewers landmark.