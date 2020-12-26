Free Fire: Total Gaming crowned Total Gaming Tournament Champions

The Finals of the Total Gaming Tournament, an invitational Free Fire event organized by Booyah, an online streaming platform, has concluded. Total Gaming Esports was crowned as the champion of the tournament.

Total Gaming Tournament boasted a prize pool of INR 2,00,000 and was scheduled from December 12th to December 26th.

The participants included a very potent mix of Streamers and pro teams with streamers such as Lokesh Gamer, Sooneeta, Gaming Subrata, Boss Official, Game Flame, Casual Gaming, and pro teams such as XTZ eSports, 4 Unknown, Total Gaming ESports, and UG Empire to name a few.

Total Gaming topped the overall leaderboard with 98 kill points and 192 points, followed by TSG Daksh and Abhee with 44 kill points and 137 points. Team Elite took the third position with 70 kill points and 131 points to round off the top teams.

Standings of the Grand Finals of the Total Gaming Free Fire Tournament:

1. Total Gaming:- 192 points

2. TSG Daksh and Abhee:- 137 points

3. Team Elite:- 131 points

4. The Mafia Gang:- 119 points

5. 4 Unknown:- 106 points

6. Slumber Queen:- 94 points

7. Gaming Subrata:- 86 points

8. GZ Army:- 68 points

9. 4G Gamers:- 62 points

10. Call us Lords:- 60 points

11. Boss Official:- 52 points

12. TSG Mann:-51 points

Total Gaming also leads the kill leaderboard with 98 kill points, followed by Team Elite with 70 kill points and The Mafia Gang with 66 kill points.

The tournament was streamed exclusively on Booyah India's official channel. There were also some prizes for the fans who tuned in to the Grand Finals on December 26th, items worth 75,000 diamonds at the 75k viewers' milestone, 100,000 diamonds at the 100k viewers' juncture, and 125,000 diamonds at the 125k viewers' landmark.