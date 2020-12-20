Free Fire: Total Gaming Tournament Grand Finals and Play-INS qualifed teams 

The qualifiers of the Total Gaming Tournament, an invitational Free Fire event organized by Booyah, an online streaming platform, have concluded today, on the 19th of December.

The Total Gaming Tournament boasts a prize pool of INR 2,00,000 and is scheduled from 12th December to 26th December.

The Total Gaming Tournament qualifiers featured 36 teams divided into three groups(A, B, C) of 12 teams each. The teams played six squad matches across three sets of qualifiers, where the top three sides in each group moved to the Grand Finals.

Teams placed between fourth and seventh will have another shot at qualifying for the finals via the Play-Ins, which is to be held tomorrow, on 20th December. The Grand Finals will occur on 26th December.

Teams Qualified to the Grand Finals of the Total Gaming Free Fire Tournament:-

1. GZ Army (Group A Winner)

2. Subrata (Group A)

3. Slumber Queen (Group A)

4. TSG Mann (Group B Winner)

5. Boss Official (Group B)

6. TSG Daksh and Abhee (Group B)

7. Team Elite (Group C Winner )

8. 4 Unkown (Group C)

9. 4G Gamers (Group C)

Teams Qualified for the Play-Ins:-

1. Team Hind (Group A)

2. TGB (Group A)

3. Tonde Gamer (Group A)

4. Gaming Girl (Group A)

5. Helping Gamer (Group B)

6. Game Flame (Group B)

7. Casual Gaming (Group B)

8. Itz Kabbo (Group B)

9. UG Empire (Group C)

10.The Mafia Gang (Group C)

11. Call us Lords (Group C)

12. Total Gaming Esports (Group C)

Total Gaming Tournament qualifers standings :-

Group A :-

Group B:-

Group C :-

The tournament is set to be streamed exclusively on Booyah India's official channel. Viewers can win items worth 50,000 diamonds at the 50,000 viewers milestone, 75,000 diamonds at the 75k viewers' landmark, and 100,000 diamonds at the 100k viewers mark.

Those who tune in to the Grand Finals on 26th December will win items worth 75,000 at the 75k viewers milestone, 100,000 diamonds at the 100k viewers juncture, and 125,000 diamonds at the 125k viewers landmark, respectively